Nuga scores 17 to lead Kent State past Point Park 90-41

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mike Nuga had 17 points and five steals as Kent State romped past Point Park 90-41 on Wednesday.

Gabe O'Neal added 15 points for Kent State (1-0). Jeremiah Hernandez and Danny Pippen each had 13 points.

Xavier Prince had 10 points for the Pioneers.

