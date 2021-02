HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall scored 23 points as Sam Houston won its ninth straight home game, topping Nicholls State 78-71 on Saturday and shaking up the top of the Southland Conference standings.

Donte Powers had 15 points and eight assists for Sam Houston (14-6, 8-1 Southland). Tristan Ikpe added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Demarkus Lampley had 10 points. Javion May had 5 points and 10 rebounds.