O’Connor leads Shelton field hockey to victory

Keira O’Connor scored both goals when Shelton defeated North Haven 2-1 on Monday.

Cate Santa and Tiffany Montoya had assists, as coach Jeff Napoli’s team improved to 1-2.

Maddie Cyr made 8 saves as North Haven fell to 0-3. Eliza Syed had 6 stops for NH.