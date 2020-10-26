O’Connor’s overtime goal defeats Laurlton

Keira O’Connor scored two minutes into overtime to give the Shelton field hockey team a 2-1 victory over Lauralton Hall on Monday.

Amanda Kiman and Rachel Kiman had assists on the tally that coach Jeff Napoli said gives the Gaelettes (3-5) the most wins in program history.

Sam Rago scored two minutes into first quarter, assisted by Tiffany Montoya, to put Shelton in front.

Lauralton tied the game with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.