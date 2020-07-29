OU's Riley extended through 2025, will earn average of $7.5M

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will earn an average of more than $7.5 million a year under a contract extension through the 2025 season.

The university's board of regents approved the two-year extension Tuesday. The deal was negotiated in February, before the coronavirus pandemic began causing financial stress to college athletic budgets across the country.

The 36-year-old Riley enters his fourth season with a 36-6 record, three Big 12 championships and three appearances in the College Football Playoff. He also has coached Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts.

Riley earns $6.15 million after he and other athletic department employees making more than $1 million took a 10% pay cut as part of coronavirus-related budget cuts.

Riley is scheduled to make $8.05 million starting in February.

Riley's assistant coaches also had new contracts approved. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch remains the highest paid assistant, going from $1.4 million to $1.8 million.

