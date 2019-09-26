Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 32 2 6 2 Semien ss 5 1 2 0 Fletcher 2b 2 0 1 0 Laureano rf 3 1 1 1 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 2 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 1 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 Pinder lf-2b 5 0 2 0 Hermosillo pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Profar dh 4 0 2 0 Ward lf 3 1 2 1 Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 4 0 1 1 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Grossman ph 0 0 0 0 Bour ph 0 0 0 0 Murphy ph-c 2 0 0 0 Smith ph-c 2 0 0 0

Oakland 000 010 002 — 3 Los Angeles 010 000 100 — 2

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Semien (43), Pinder (20), Barreto (2), Walsh (5), Cowart (3). HR_Laureano (23), Chapman (35), Ward (1). SB_Profar (9). S_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas 6 4 1 1 2 6 Petit 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Soria W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks S,24-30 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Heaney 5 1-3 6 1 1 2 7 Bard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mejía 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Middleton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Del Pozo 0 1 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Buttrey H,26 1 1 0 0 0 2 Robles L,5-1 BS,23-27 1 3 2 2 0 2

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Heaney (Canha), Soria (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:29. A_36,865 (45,050).