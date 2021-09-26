Oakland 4, Houston 3

|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Machín ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bolt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|010
|000
|201
|—
|4