Sports

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 33 1 9 1
Stevenson cf 5 1 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Kemp lf 5 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 5 2 2 1 García rf 4 1 1 0
Brown rf-1b 4 0 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 3 0
Andrus ss 3 1 1 2 Heim c 4 0 2 1
Langeliers dh 4 1 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 2 0
Machín 3b 4 0 2 0 Culberson dh 3 0 0 0
Bride 1b 2 0 1 1 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Bolt rf 0 0 0 0 Duran 3b 3 0 0 0
Allen 2b 4 0 1 0 Thompson lf 3 0 1 0
Oakland 111 000 200 5
Texas 000 001 000 1

DP_Oakland 1, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B_Stevenson (1), Langeliers (1), Heim (19). HR_Murphy (14), Andrus (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Sears W,4-0 5 4 0 0 3 2
Puk H,15 1 3 1 1 0 3
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Arihara L,0-1 5 2-3 8 3 3 3 6
Hearn 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Richards 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Arihara (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:07. A_15,260 (40,300).

