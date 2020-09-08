Recommended Video:

Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 6 8 6
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 La Stella 3b-2b 5 0 1 0
Reddick dh 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 3 0 0 1
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Canha dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1
Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 1 0 1 1
Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 Pinder ph-3b 2 1 1 0
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 2 2 3
Machín ss 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 000 0
Oakland 020 000 13x 6

DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Kemp (3), Pinder (2). HR_Murphy (4). SB_Grossman (5). SF_Laureano (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier L,4-2 5 3 2 2 3 3
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Sneed 1 3 3 3 2 0
Oakland
Bassitt W,3-2 7 7 0 0 0 4
Diekman H,8 1 0 0 0 1 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Javier (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:55.