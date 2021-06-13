Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kemp 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Oakland
|121
|011
|00x
|—
|6