Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 6 6 5 Totals 34 4 7 4 La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 Seager ss 4 0 2 0 Semien ss 3 1 0 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Ríos 3b 1 1 1 1 Canha 1b 0 1 0 1 Muncy 1b 4 1 1 2 Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 Laureano cf 4 1 2 3 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0

Oakland 300 000 102 — 6 Los Angeles 002 000 110 — 4

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_La Stella (5), Grossman (12). HR_Laureano (6), Muncy (12), Bellinger (12), Ríos (6). SB_Piscotty (4). SF_Canha (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea 6 6 3 3 1 4 Soria H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman W,1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 Hendriks S,14-15 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Kelly 1 2 3 2 1 1 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0 Urías 6 2 1 1 2 5 Treinen L,3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1

Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:52.