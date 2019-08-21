https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Oakland-6-N-Y-Yankees-2-14365568.php
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|5
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Joseph 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrmann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Oakland
|310
|002
|00x
|—
|6
E_Maybin (2). DP_New York 2, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Tauchman (17), Semien 2 (33), Canha (12). HR_Sánchez (28), Judge (13), Olson (26), Canha (19).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Germán L,16-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|7
|Loaisiga
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Oakland
|Bailey W,4-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Petit H,23
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:49. A_21,471 (46,765).
