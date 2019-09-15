https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Oakland-6-Texas-1-14441836.php
Oakland 6, Texas 1
|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Odor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeShields ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pinder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|004
|001
|001
|—
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Olson (8). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 8. 2B_Brown 2 (7), Murphy (4), Trevino (7). HR_Semien (30), Chapman (34).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea W,2-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Luzardo S,1-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Texas
|Hernández L,1-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Gibaut
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Palumbo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Martin
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sampson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Manaea (Choo). WP_Luzardo.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:10. A_26,064 (49,115).
