Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|020
|100
|—
|5
|Oakland
|202
|000
|12x
|—
|7