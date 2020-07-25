Recommended Video:

Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 7 3 Totals 33 7 7 7
Fletcher 3b 4 0 1 1 Semien ss 4 2 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 Laureano cf 3 3 2 2
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 1
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 1 0 0
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 2 4
Walsh ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Pinder 2b 3 0 1 0
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 1 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Ward lf 0 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0
Castro c 3 1 1 1 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 5 1 1 0 Murphy c 1 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 3 0 1 1 Grossman ph 1 0 0 0
Allen c 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 100 101 0 3
Oakland 000 100 020 4 7

E_Chapman (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Oakland 7. 2B_Laureano (1). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_Castro (1), Laureano (1), Olson (1). SF_Fletcher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 6
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Mayers 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Buttrey BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Robles L,0-1 1 1-3 1 3 2 1 2
Milner 0 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Montas 4 3 1 1 3 5
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soria 1 0 1 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 2 2
Smith W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0

Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Montas (Trout), Robles (Laureano). WP_Buchter, Robles.

T_3:46. .