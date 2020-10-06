Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .226 .258 62 7 14 1 0 5 7 3 15 0 0 1
Semien .571 .625 7 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Davis .571 .571 7 2 4 0 0 2 3 0 2 0 0 0
Piscotty .500 .500 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pinder .200 .333 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Grossman .200 .200 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Olson .167 .286 6 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0
Murphy .143 .143 7 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0
La Stella .125 .125 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Laureano .000 .000 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Lamb .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Canha .000 .000 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 2 5.50 2 2 0 18.0 22 15 11 6 3 13
Diekman 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Minor 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Soria 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weems 0 0 Inf 1 0 0 0.0 2 2 2 0 1 0
Wendelken 0 1 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 3 4 0 0 0 1
Petit 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Trivino 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bassitt 0 0 6.75 1 1 0 4.0 9 3 3 2 0 4
Manaea 0 1 8.31 1 1 0 4.1 5 4 4 2 1 2