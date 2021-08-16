Oakland-Chicago White Sox Runs

Athletics second. Jed Lowrie grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Jose Abreu. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Josh Harrison hit by pitch. Stephen Piscotty walks. Josh Harrison to second. Vimael Machin walks. Stephen Piscotty to second. Josh Harrison to third. Mark Canha singles to shallow left field. Vimael Machin to second. Stephen Piscotty to third. Josh Harrison scores. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mark Canha to second. Vimael Machin to third. Stephen Piscotty out at home. Matt Olson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 2, White sox 0.