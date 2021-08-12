Oakland-Cleveland Runs

Athletics second. Mitch Moreland hit by pitch. Josh Harrison walks. Mitch Moreland to second. Sean Murphy doubles to shallow center field. Josh Harrison scores. Mitch Moreland scores. Matt Chapman walks. Seth Brown pops out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez. Elvis Andrus flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Matt Chapman to second. Sean Murphy to third. Starling Marte hit by pitch. Mark Canha to second. Matt Chapman to third. Sean Murphy scores. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 3, Indians 0.