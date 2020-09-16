Oakland-Colorado Runs

Athletics second. Jake Lamb walks. Ramon Laureano singles to center field. Jake Lamb to third. Jonah Heim reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ramon Laureano out at second. Tony Kemp out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Jake Lamb scores. Tommy La Stella pops out to shallow right field to Garrett Hampson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Rockies 0.

Rockies fifth. Josh Fuentes singles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Marcus Semien. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Josh Fuentes scores. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy La Stella to Matt Olson. Trevor Story singles to shallow infield. Charlie Blackmon pops out to shallow infield to Marcus Semien.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Athletics 1.

Rockies sixth. Nolan Arenado singles to second base. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. Nolan Arenado to second. Matt Kemp reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Kevin Pillar out at second. Nolan Arenado to third. Josh Fuentes out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Robbie Grossman. Matt Kemp to second. Nolan Arenado scores. Elias Diaz strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Athletics 1.