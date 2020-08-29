Oakland-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Michael Brantley walks. Yuli Gurriel doubles to shallow right field. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker homers. Yuli Gurriel scores. Michael Brantley scores. Carlos Correa walks. Josh Reddick pops out to shallow left field to Marcus Semien.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Athletics 0.

Athletics fourth. Robbie Grossman doubles. Stephen Piscotty singles to shallow infield. Robbie Grossman to third. Matt Chapman grounds out to third base, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Stephen Piscotty to second. Robbie Grossman scores. Matt Olson grounds out to third base, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Mark Canha strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Athletics 1.

Astros fourth. Josh Reddick homers to right field. Martin Maldonado walks. Jack Mayfield singles to right field. Martin Maldonado to second. George Springer flies out to left field to Robbie Grossman. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley flies out to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Athletics 1.

Athletics sixth. Marcus Semien grounds out to shortstop, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Robbie Grossman reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Lance McCullers Jr.. Stephen Piscotty strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman singles to center field. Robbie Grossman scores. Matt Olson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 4, Athletics 2.