Off sofa, Browns' Stefanski to return after playoff absence TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 5:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nervously sitting in front of a TV while secluded in his basement at home, coach Kevin Stefanski watched his Browns' shocking playoff win — the team's first in 26 years — like one of the team's many long-suffering, faithful fans.
From the sideline to the sofa.