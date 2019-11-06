Ohams carries Fordham past St. Francis Brooklyn 68-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams had 19 points and 13 rebounds to carry Fordham to a 68-59 win over St. Francis Brooklyn in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Ivan Raut had 15 points for Fordham. Antwon Portley added 14 points and six assists. Erten Gazi had 11 points.

Unique McLean had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers. Chauncey Hawkins added 12 points. Yaradyah Evans had seven rebounds.

Fordham matches up against Fairleigh Dickinson at home next Wednesday. St. Francis Brooklyn plays Lafayette at home on Saturday.

