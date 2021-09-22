Ohtani hits 45th HR while surging Astros rout Angels 10-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 45th homer in the eighth inning, but Aledmys Díaz and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back homers and drove in three runs apiece while leading the Houston Astros to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Ohtani connected for his first homer since Sept. 10, driving a solo shot off Houston’s Cristian Javier 445 feet into the elevated right field stands at the Big A. The two-way superstar has only three homers in September, but he is just one behind Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kansas City's Salvador Perez for the major league lead.