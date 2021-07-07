Ohtani hurls 7 innings, hits RBI double, Halos top BoSox 5-3 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 1:47 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a home run hit by Max Stassi during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi (33) celebrates with Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) and center fielder Juan Lagares (19) celebrate after Lagares caught a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boston manager Alex Cora remembers marveling at Shohei Ohtani's raw pitching talent when the Red Sox visited Anaheim in 2018. He also recalls the Red Sox chased the Angels rookie after just two innings.
Ohtani's pitches are still incredible three years later, but Cora saw them coming from a fully formed big-league starter Tuesday night.