Oilers edge Kings 2-1 on early power-play goals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers moved back into the top spot in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers (18-10-3), who improved to 8-4-2 at home.

Michael Amadio scored for the Kings (11-17-2), who have lost three straight games and 10 in a row on the road.

Edmonton’s top-ranked power play got the Oilers on the board 11 minutes into the first period as Draisaitl’s attempt to pass through traffic deflected off defender Drew Doughty’s leg and past Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. It was Draisaitl’s 19th goal of the season.

Los Angeles appeared to tie the game with six minutes left in the opening period on a goal by Blake Lizotte, but it was disallowed on an offside call following a video review.

The Oilers got another power-play goal a minute after that when Connor McDavid made a great feed through to Chiasson, who had an easy tap-in into a wide-open net.

After a scoreless second period and several big saves by Koskinen, the Kings got back into the game with 6:28 to play in the third when a puck was loose in the crease before Amadio jammed it in to make it 2-1.

There was some frantic play in the final minutes, but Edmonton hung on.

NOTES: It was the third of four meetings between the teams this season. The last one is Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. ... Koskinen made his third consecutive start, the first time this season an Oilers goalie got the nod three games in a row. ... Out injured for the Oilers were Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand), Zack Kassian (back) and Matt Benning (head), while the Kings were without Derek Forbort (back) and Alec Martinez (wrist).

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Play for the third time on a four-game homestand Sunday against Buffalo.

