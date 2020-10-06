Oilers say McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Recommended Video:

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers say Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team says the star forward is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms.

The 23-year-old McDavid is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL