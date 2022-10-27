Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 110

George 4-12 2-2 10, Te.Mann 3-5 0-0 6, Zubac 4-9 4-6 12, Jackson 8-13 0-0 18, Powell 9-15 1-2 21, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Diabate 1-1 1-1 3, Batum 3-4 0-0 7, Coffey 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 1-2 3, Boston Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10, Wall 6-12 4-5 17. Totals 44-82 13-18 110.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling