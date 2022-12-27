Oklahoma City 130, San Antonio 114

K.Johnson 7-18 3-4 19, Sochan 7-16 2-2 16, Poeltl 4-4 2-3 10, Jones 6-13 1-1 14, Vassell 8-15 0-0 20, Branham 2-5 0-0 5, Roby 1-1 0-0 2, Bassey 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-7 2-2 11, Langford 0-3 0-0 0, S.Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Richardson 3-10 2-2 9. Totals 46-99 12-14 114.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling