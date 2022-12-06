Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston St. 51

Ezeagu 1-2 0-2 2, Ikpe 1-3 0-0 3, Grant 6-14 2-2 15, May 2-4 0-0 4, Powers 3-9 2-3 10, Huefner 2-6 0-0 6, Scroggins 1-2 7-8 9, Wilkerson 0-4 0-0 0, Ray 1-4 0-2 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 11-17 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling