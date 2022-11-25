Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62

Anderson 3-9 0-0 6, Forbes 9-15 2-3 21, Mullaney 2-13 0-0 6, Turner 5-18 3-5 14, Rodriguez 4-7 4-4 12, Krupa 0-1 0-0 0, Glenn-Bello 1-3 1-1 3, Stauffer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 10-13 62
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling