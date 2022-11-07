Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Wilson 3-6 5-5 11, Castro 1-5 0-0 3, Humphrey 0-4 1-2 1, Johnson-Cash 2-4 2-3 6, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 2-9 5-5 9, T.Anderson 4-11 4-4 14, Walker 4-6 0-0 9, Domingos 3-7 3-4 9, Weaver 1-3 0-2 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 20-25 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling