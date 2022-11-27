Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

Rutty 0-3 1-2 1, Douglas 3-7 0-2 7, Gambrell 6-13 1-2 16, Te.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 4-6 0-0 10, Miles 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 1-8 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Harding 1-1 0-0 3, M.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-57 4-8 53.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling