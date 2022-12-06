Skip to main content
Oklahoma St. 86, Loyola Marymount 65

Mark 2-6 0-0 4, Oliver 3-7 1-1 7, Clark 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 6-14 2-2 15, Rodriguez 5-10 0-0 14, Samuel 1-2 0-0 2, Allmond 2-2 3-3 8, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 3-9 0-0 6, Toone 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-58 6-6 65

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-2)

Collins 7-10 1-3 15, Alnatas 4-7 0-0 11, Chastain 6-9 2-4 15, Keys 4-9 0-0 8, Milton 1-3 0-0 2, Garzon 7-10 0-0 20, Jackson 0-0 3-4 3, James 0-0 0-0 0, Tramble 1-3 2-2 5, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-58 8-13 86

Loyola Marymount 20 11 15 19 65
Oklahoma St. 22 17 26 21 86

3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Oliver 0-1, Johnson 1-5, Rodriguez 4-8, Samuel 0-1, Allmond 1-1, Gordon 0-2, Toone 1-1), Oklahoma St. 12-26 (Alnatas 3-6, Chastain 1-2, Keys 0-3, Garzon 6-9, Tramble 1-2, Asi 1-3, Williams 0-1). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Allmond 4, Johnson 4), Oklahoma St. 25 (Alnatas 5, Asi 5, Keys 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 31 (Mark 8), Oklahoma St. 27 (Chastain 6). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 13, Oklahoma St. 6. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,036.

