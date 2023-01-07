Oklahoma St. 86, Texas 82

Gaston 9-12 4-6 22, Faye 1-2 3-4 5, Gonzales 3-8 0-0 6, Harmon 5-13 0-0 11, Morris 8-17 0-0 16, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-7 2-4 10, Holle 3-7 2-3 9, Mwenentanda 1-1 1-1 3, Totals 34-68 12-18 82
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling