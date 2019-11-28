Oklahoma State beats Syracuse 86-72 in NIT Season Tip-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaac Likekele scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oklahoma State to an 86-72 win over Syracuse in the second game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

The Cowboys (6-0) will meet Mississippi in the championship game Friday night, which will follow Syracuse’s (4-2) date with Penn State in the consolation.

Yor Anei added 19 points and Thomas Dziagwa finished with 16 for Oklahoma State.

Elijah Hughes led Syracuse with 28 points. Joseph Girard III had 12.

Oklahoma State began the second half with a 43-31 advantage, and quickly grew the lead to 58-39. Syracuse promptly cut the deficit with a 9-0 run in 1:39 to pull within 10.

Any thoughts of a comeback were dashed as the Cowboys scored 15 of the next 19 points to extend their lead to 73-52.

As Oklahoma State stretched the lead, the Orange did not make a shot from the field in more than four minutes. Bourama Sidibe snapped the cold spell with a layup, but by that point Syracuse was down 75-58 with about six minutes left.

Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) drives against Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half of an NCAA college semi final basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in New York. Oklahoma State won 86-72.

Anei’s one-handed slam with 2:21 was for all intents and purposes, the culmination of a strong performance on Oklahoma State’s part.

The first half saw both teams trade runs. The Cowboys opened the game with an 11-0 run only for Syracuse to respond with a 23-5 surge over a span of 9:34. But Oklahoma State ended the half by outscoring the Orange 27-8.

BIG PICTURE

This was a matchup of two teams that can shut down opponents.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys entered the game ranked 36th in the nation in 3-point percentage allowed (36%) and 25th in defensive 3-point field goal percentage (25.7%). They lived up to their reputation, holding Syracuse to 25.8% shooting from 3, and scored their 55th point of the game just 4:27 into the second half.

Syracuse: The Orange entered ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense, yielding just 53.6 points per game. The 86 points allowed against the Cowboys was a season high, surpassing its previous high of 67 in a 22-point win over Seattle on Nov. 16.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Plays in the championship game on Friday night against Mississippi, which rallied late to beat Penn State.

Syracuse: Faces Penn State in the consolation game on Friday.

