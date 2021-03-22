Oklahoma can't hang with Timme, Gonzaga; top seed advances TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 5:18 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Undefeated Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd straight game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs' quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.