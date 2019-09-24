Oko scores four goals, Shelton defeats Lyman Hall

Hakey Oko scored four goals to pace Shelton to an 8-1 road win over Lyman Hall in Wallingford on Tuesday.

Leya Vohra scored two goals, both in the opening half, as coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes took a 5-1 lead into the break.

Devan Wildman and Lindsay Taylor added one goal each.

Scoring:

Shelton Goals - Haley Oko 4 (18:00, 26:00, 57:00, 66:00), Leya Vohra 2 (6:00, 17:00), Devan Wildman (40:00), Lindsay Taylor (44:00)

Lyman Hall Goals - Caitlyn Giannini (31:00)

Shelton Assists - Elizabeth Porto 3 (17:00, 26:00, 44:00), Haley Oko (6:00), Sarah Panek (17:00), Noelle Garretson (44:00), Jaylee Zwaan (66:00)

Lyman Hall Assists - None

Goalkeeping:

Shelton - Arianna Malick: 4 Saves, Rachel Bishop: 0 Saves

Lyman Hall - Marissa Newman: 7 Saves, Brianna Nugent: 9 Saves

Shots: Shelton 31; Lyman Hall 13

Records: Shelton 2-1-1, Lyman Hall 2-2-0