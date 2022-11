KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Sara Hector led after the opening run of the first World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday as she looked set to continue her fantastic form in that discipline.

The Swedish skier posted a time of 52.29 seconds on the course in Killington, Vermont, to take a lead of 0.38 over Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third, 0.43 slower than Hector.