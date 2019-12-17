Online only registration for Little League baseball, softball

Registration for Shelton Little League’s 2020 baseball and softball season will take place ONLINE ONLY this season.

Please visit www.sheltonlittleleague.org for information and to register.

Fees range from $175-$215 per player with multi player discounts and Early Bird discounts for certain levels.

Baseball is co-ed for players ages 4-12 (Little League age as of Aug. 31, 2020).

Softball is for girls ages 4-14 (Little League age as of Dec. 31, 2019).

In case you haven’t heard, Shelton American and Shelton National have merged to form one league and look forward to building a strong community Little League program.

For additional questions, please email sheltonlittleleague@gmail.com.