Registration for Shelton Little League’s 2020 baseball and softball season will take place ONLINE ONLY this season.

Please visit www.sheltonlittleleague.org for information and to register.

Fees range from $175-$215 per player with multi player discounts and Early Bird discounts for certain levels.

Baseball is co-ed for players ages 4-12 (Little League age as of Aug. 31, 2020).

Softball is for girls ages 4-14 (Little League age as of Dec. 31, 2019).

In case you haven’t heard, Shelton American and Shelton National have merged to form one league and look forward to building a strong community Little League program.

For additional questions, please email sheltonlittleleague@gmail.com.