Oral Roberts 82, Texas Southern 64

Vanover 6-11 0-0 14, Abmas 5-14 3-4 16, Jurgens 2-6 0-0 5, McBride 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 7-15 0-0 14, Weaver 7-9 0-1 15, Mwamba 2-6 3-4 7, Phipps 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 33-72 7-10 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling