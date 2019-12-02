Orange Little League opens Challenger registration

Orange Little League has announced that registration has begun for the 2020 Little League Challenger Baseball program.

The Challenger Division of Little League is focused on encouraging students ages 4 to 18 with intellectual, developmental and physical challenges to enjoy the full benefits of Little League participation in an athletic environment structured to various abilities.

More than the skills of baseball learned through the experience, the value of the Orange Little League Challenger Division is found in the proven therapeutic and socialization benefits of participating in sports; the strengthening of athletes self-esteem; the opportunities to mainstream into other divisions of play and the disciplines of teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play — all hallmarks of the Little League program, an announcement said. Teams do not keep score, and there are no outs. The sole purpose is to have fun while being physically active.

The cost is $50 per player which includes a uniform shirt and hat. Orange Little League will defray the cost for any athlete that is unable to afford the registration fee. Students from Orange as well as any surrounding towns are welcome to participate.

Practices and games will be held in the spring at Old Tavern #2, a fully accessible field under ADA guidelines. Dates and times are to be determined.

For registration and accommodation information, contact Kate Palumbo at OLLChallenger2020@gmail.com or(203) 435-0972.