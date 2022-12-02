Skip to main content
Oregon 74, Washington St. 60

Gueye 8-12 2-2 19, Rodman 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 5-13 4-5 14, Darling 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-10 1-1 9, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-8 60.

OREGON (4-4)

Guerrier 5-10 1-2 12, Dante 11-16 0-0 22, Ware 4-9 0-0 8, Richardson 6-12 4-4 17, Soares 4-9 0-0 8, Rigsby 1-4 0-0 2, Wur 1-2 2-2 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 7-8 74.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 3-14 (Darling 1-2, Gueye 1-2, Rodman 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Powell 0-4), Oregon 3-18 (Wur 1-1, Guerrier 1-5, Richardson 1-5, Rigsby 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Rebounds_Washington St. 23 (Gueye 5), Oregon 28 (Dante 7). Assists_Washington St. 5 (Powell 4), Oregon 16 (Richardson 8). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Oregon 14.

