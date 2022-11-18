Oregon St. 73, E. Washington 66

Knowles 3-4 1-2 7, Martin 4-13 3-5 12, Alexander 0-16 0-0 0, Buckley 6-12 0-0 13, Loera 9-22 0-0 18, Jentzsch 0-0 0-0 0, Gallatin 0-0 0-0 0, Jung 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 5-9 5-5 16, Zylak 0-1 0-0 0, Pettis 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 27-81 9-12 66
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling