Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling