Orioles 8, Astros 7
|Houston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|S.Wlkrs cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|39
|8
|16
|8
|Houston
|030
|000
|103—7
|Baltimore
|110
|021
|003—8
E_Santander (1), Brantley (3). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Springer (17), Santander (15), Severino (10), J.Peterson 2 (2), Alberto (14). 3B_Brantley (2), J.Peterson (1). HR_Correa (17), R.Ruiz (7). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Alberto (3), C.Davis (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|11
|Devenski
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R.Osuna L,3-3 BS,5
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Armstrong H,7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|P.Fry H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M.Castro H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens BS,6
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Bleier W,3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Givens pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Verlander (Sisco), by Wojciechowski (Brantley), by Givens (Bregman), by R.Osuna (Sisco). WP_M.Castro.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:51. A_17,979 (45,971).
