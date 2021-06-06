Orioles score most runs since 2015, blow out Indians 18-5 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 5:11 p.m.
1 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, right, slides safely across home plate to score in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Rene Rivera, left, in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez delivers against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) is tagged out by Cleveland Indians third baseman Yu Chang while attempting a triple in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, center, is tagged out by Cleveland Indians third baseman Yu Chang, right, while trying to stretch a double into a triple in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis throws to first base to get out Cleveland Indians' runner in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Sam Hentges, second from top left, is pulled by manager Terry Francona, front left, in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns celebrates with Zac Lowther (59) after defeating the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, and Cedric Mullins celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang hits a ground rule double against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang celebrates after hitting a ground rule double against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day, and the Baltimore Orioles scored their most runs since 2015 and had a season-high 21 hits in an 18-5 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Sunday,
Baltimore entered 24th among the 30 major league teams in scoring, then put across its highest runs total since beating Oakland 18-2 on Aug. 16, 2015.
Written By
PATRICK STEVENS