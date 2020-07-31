Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ORLANDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ennis III 24:58 2-2 3-4 0-3 2 2 8
Gordon 26:00 2-5 6-8 0-11 2 1 10
Vucevic 27:00 8-12 5-5 0-7 5 2 22
Augustin 26:21 5-9 0-0 0-1 3 1 11
Fournier 24:43 10-15 1-1 0-1 5 1 24
Ross 23:02 3-8 1-1 0-3 1 1 8
Carter-Williams 21:39 2-9 1-1 1-1 2 6 6
Fultz 18:57 4-9 0-0 1-2 6 4 8
Birch 16:40 3-6 6-6 2-4 5 3 12
Isaac 16:29 6-7 2-2 1-6 0 2 16
Clark 5:31 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Bamba 4:20 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Frazier Jr. 4:20 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 46-87 25-28 6-42 31 23 128

Percentages: FG .529, FT .893.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Fournier 3-6, Isaac 2-2, Ennis III 1-1, Clark 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Carter-Williams 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Ross 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Bamba 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Birch 2, Fournier).

Turnovers: 12 (Augustin 2, Fultz 2, Vucevic 2, Birch, Carter-Williams, Clark, Ennis III, Fournier, Gordon).

Steals: 8 (Bamba, Birch, Carter-Williams, Ennis III, Frazier Jr., Fultz, Isaac, Ross).

Technical Fouls: Magic, 1:50 first; Carter-Williams, 7:19 fourth.

FG FT Reb
BROOKLYN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 29:02 6-11 0-1 0-4 2 2 14
Thomas 17:55 2-4 1-1 0-2 1 3 6
Allen 26:53 7-9 0-0 2-5 3 4 14
Chiozza 17:23 1-6 0-0 1-1 3 2 2
LeVert 27:49 7-17 3-4 2-2 7 0 17
Temple 23:21 1-5 0-0 0-3 1 0 3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 21:33 8-12 3-4 0-4 0 3 24
T.Johnson 18:37 2-8 6-6 1-2 4 3 11
Kurucs 16:16 2-4 2-2 1-6 2 5 7
Hall 12:27 3-3 2-5 2-3 0 1 8
Anderson 9:36 0-2 0-0 1-3 4 0 0
Musa 9:36 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 5
Martin 9:32 3-8 0-0 0-2 2 1 7
Totals 240:00 44-91 17-23 10-39 30 25 118

Percentages: FG .484, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 13-42, .310 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-8, Harris 2-6, Musa 1-1, Temple 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, T.Johnson 1-4, Martin 1-5, Anderson 0-2, LeVert 0-4, Chiozza 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Hall).

Turnovers: 14 (LeVert 4, Temple 3, Harris 2, Musa 2, Anderson, Martin, Thomas).

Steals: 4 (Harris, LeVert, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Martin).

Technical Fouls: Nets, 10:16 second.

Orlando 36 34 41 17 128
Brooklyn 39 20 23 36 118

A_0 (1,200). T_2:19.