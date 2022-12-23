Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling