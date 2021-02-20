Osaka tops Brady at Australian Open for 4th Grand Slam title Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 5:26 a.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The trouble for Naomi Osaka at Grand Slam tournaments comes in Week 1. Get beyond that at the hard-court majors, though, and start preparing to etch her name on the trophy.
Osaka won her fourth title in her past eight appearances at a Slam, emerging from what initially was a tight Australian Open final and pulling away by grabbing six consecutive games to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.