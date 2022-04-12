Ottawa 4, Detroit 1

Ottawa 1 1 2 \u2014 4 Detroit 0 1 0 \u2014 1 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 8 (Norris, Joseph), 19:55. Second Period_2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 27 (Seider, Raymond), 12:27 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Batherson 15 (Del Zotto, Stutzle), 15:32. Third Period_4, Ottawa, Stutzle 16 (Holden), 18:55 (en). 5, Ottawa, Stutzle 17 (Watson), 19:46 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-7-11_32. Detroit 11-7-7_25. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Detroit 1 of 4. Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 18-16-3 (25 shots-24 saves). Detroit, Greiss 9-13-1 (30-28). A_16,093 (20,000). T_2:25. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Andrew Smith.